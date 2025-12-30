Dubai Health announces 24-hour operations at Al Lusaily Health Centre

DUBAI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Health has announced the launch of 24-hour operations at Al Lusaily Health Centre, starting 1st January 2026.

The step came in response to feedback from community members during the “Dubai Health Majalis: Voice of the Community” initiative, which provides a platform for residents to engage directly in shaping healthcare services.

This expansion enhances Dubai Health’s network of around-the-clock health centres, improving access to healthcare services and strengthening the overall readiness of the healthcare system.

Dubai Health currently operates 14 ambulatory health centres across the city, providing a comprehensive range of primary healthcare services for all age groups. These centres offer multidisciplinary services, including preventive care, routine screenings, and the management of chronic conditions.

Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Health, said, “The transition to round-the-clock operations at Al Lusaily Health Center forms part of a broader set of initiatives driven by community feedback gathered through the Dubai Health Majalis.

"This initiative was launched in alignment with the Year of Community 2025 and reflects our commitment to putting community feedback into action while ensuring the continuity and advancement of our healthcare service delivery.”

He added that during the year, Dubai Health organised five community Majalis across different areas of Dubai, including Umm Suqeim, Al Khawaneej, Dubai Club for People of Determination, Al Rashidiya, and Al Lusaily.

Dr. Ayesha AlBasti, Chair of Family Medicine at Dubai Health, said, “With this step, Al Lusaily Health Centre will join the Nad Al Hamar, Al Barsha, and Dubai Airports medical centres, which also operate around the clock. The centre will provide integrated medical care across several specialties, including family medicine and emergency care.”