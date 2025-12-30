Sharjah Crown Prince receives Energy and Infrastructure Minister

SHARJAH, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Energy Council, hosted a meeting with Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Water and Electricity Company.

Held at the Ruler's Office on Tuesday morning, the meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Energy Council.

At the outset of the meeting, the Crown Prince extended a warm welcome to the Minister, commending the robust collaboration between federal and local entities within the energy sector. He underscored that this partnership significantly enhances the effectiveness of sustainable development initiatives in the UAE and reflects the astute leadership's commitment to clean energy programmes.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan engaged attentively with a comprehensive presentation delivered by the Etihad Water and Electricity Company (EtihadWE). This presentation outlined the company's vision for harnessing innovative practices and advanced technologies within the energy sector, with the aim of delivering superior services and a holistic infrastructure while prioritizing environmental sustainability and addressing various sectoral challenges.

Concluding the meeting, Al Mazrouei expressed his appreciation to H.H. the Crown Prince for his invaluable support and guidance in advancing the energy and electricity sectors. This support enhances the sustainability and growth of this vital sector, thereby fostering sustainable development.