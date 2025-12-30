Dubai Civil Defence unveils new institutional identity

DUBAI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Command of Dubai Civil Defence has launched a new institutional identity, featuring an updated logo and a new military uniform that reflect its development journey and future ambitions.

The launch marks an important step within a broader effort to modernise the Command’s visual identity, in line with Dubai’s global leadership in public safety and emergency preparedness.

The new identity carries the slogan ‘Safeguarding Lives and Property’, reaffirming Dubai Civil Defence’s core mission and its ongoing commitment to strengthening protection and safety systems. The updated logo reflects the Command’s strength and standing and forms part of the wider civil defence identity framework at the national level.

The visual identity is built around an integrated system of contemporary colours and typography aligned with the new logo design, which incorporates symbolic elements reflecting the vision and values of civil defence. The wreath symbolises the nobility of the profession, while the seven stars represent the emirates and the unity of leadership. The falcon embodies strength, pride, and national heritage, and at the centre of the emblem is a shield bearing the UAE flag, reinforcing national identity and symbolising protection and security.

Gold has been adopted as the primary colour, reflecting the symbolism of the national emblem, alongside the colours of the UAE flag. The falcon motif has been refined and the visual elements streamlined to ensure clarity and effective use across digital platforms, in line with institutional development requirements and the Dubai Government’s visual identity.

Commenting on the launch, Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence, said the new institutional identity reflects a firm commitment to the fundamental mission of safeguarding lives and property.

He added that the step supports Dubai Civil Defence’s continued progress in public safety through an approach grounded in institutional excellence and sustainable innovation, while keeping pace with future requirements and preserving the organisation’s legacy and deeply rooted national identity.

He further noted that the new identity strengthens the Command’s institutional presence and unifies its visual communication, reinforcing its position as a leading government entity committed to the highest standards of quality and integration, in line with Dubai’s strategic vision to be the safest and most secure city.