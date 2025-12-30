Majra concludes 2025 with major sustainability, health, entrepreneurship initiatives

ABU DHABI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Majra –National CSR Fund concluded the fourth quarter of 2025 with a distinguished portfolio of achievements that underscored its continued evolutionary federal role in leading and structuring the corporate social responsibility ecosystem and the sustainable impact economy in the United Arab Emirates.

These efforts have further strengthened the UAE’s standing as a global benchmark for unifying multi-sectoral collaboration to create shared value and long-term sustainable impact.

In line with its commitment to environmental responsibility, Majra signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates Nature–WWF, in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), on the sidelines of the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, hosted in Abu Dhabi.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing environmental sustainability during the UAE’s “Year of Community.” It aims to empower Emirati youth, enhance private sector engagement, and mobilise local communities to deliver lasting environmental impact highlighting the critical role of cross-sector collaboration in driving systemic and long-term change across sustainability and environmental domains.

At the governance level, the Board of Trustees of Majra – National CSR Fund held its second meeting of 2025, during which members reviewed key agenda items, including updates on the Fund’s strategic performance indicators. The meeting reaffirmed Majra’s steadfast commitment to embedding a culture of corporate social responsibility across the UAE and channeling private sector contributions toward high-impact projects aligned with national priorities. These efforts support community empowerment, strengthen effective partnerships, and leverage knowledge and innovation as core pillars of sustainable development and enhanced quality of life.

In support of the national economy and the entrepreneurship ecosystem, Majra announced the launch of “Marfa’a Majra 50” during the fourth quarter. The initiative was developed through a strategic partnership with the Ma’an Authority and the Jood Platform, under the umbrella of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism. Designed to empower entrepreneurs, startups, and small and medium-sized enterprises, the initiative provides an integrated training studio that delivers practical and knowledge-based tools, while connecting innovative ideas with investment opportunities transforming innovation into scalable economic ventures with measurable societal impact.

A defining national milestone during the quarter was the Social Impact Summit 2025, organised by Majra in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Unifying Collective Good for the UAE". As the first summit of its kind at the national level, it convened ministers, senior government officials, CEOs, sustainability and CSR leaders, private sector representatives, non-profit organisations, academics, youth leaders, and people of determination. The summit aimed to reframe the UAE’s sustainable impact economy landscape and unify national efforts to direct community contributions toward projects of national priority and shared value.

During the summit, Majra announced the launch of f new national initiatives in collaboration with the private and academic sectors. Chief among them was the “Sustainable Healthy Living” project, which seeks to promote healthy lifestyles, prevent chronic diseases, and enhance public health and overall quality of life. The Fund also launched the National Autism Platform, the first of its kind in the UAE, in partnership with the Emirates Autism Society, to support people of determination within the autism spectrum, build professional capacity, and improve service quality through a unified national framework.

The fourth quarter also witnessed the signing of several strategic agreements that further strengthened the CSR ecosystem. These included a cooperation agreement with Jood – Dubai Community Contributions Establishment to enhance national partnerships and integrate efforts in channeling community contributions toward projects with sustainable social and economic impact. Additional agreements supported the impact + Platform as a transformative initiative in Abu Dhabi, alongside financial literacy programs targeting school students to promote early financial awareness and reinforce sustainable economic resilience.

Moreover, Majra signed agreements to implement waste segregation at source systems, supporting the transition toward a circular economy, reducing environmental impact, and promoting sustainable practices at the community level. Internationally, the Fund concluded knowledge and expertise exchange agreements with RBT Collective, The Waste Lab, and AVPN, enabling the adoption of global best practices in social innovation, environmental sustainability, and sustainable events, in alignment with the UAE’s national context.

Through these collective efforts, Majra continues to advance an innovative federal model based on co-designing initiatives with key stakeholders, securing technical endorsement from relevant ministries, leveraging private sector financing, and enabling implementation by third- and fourth-sector organisations. This integrated approach ensures that community contributions are aligned with national priorities, generating sustainable social, economic, and environmental impact, while further positioning the UAE as a global reference in corporate social responsibility and the impact economy.