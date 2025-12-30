Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, Yas Clinic Khalifa City awarded FACT accreditation

ABU DHABI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) and Yas Clinic Khalifa City have been awarded internationally recognised accreditation by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) for the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant (ADBMT) Program.

This accreditation recognises the programme’s full compliance with the FACT–JACIE International Standards for Cellular Therapy Product Collection, Processing, and Administration, highlighting ADSCC and Yas Clinic Khalifa City as leaders in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cellular therapy in the region.

ADSCC and Yas Clinic Khalifa City have earned FACT Accreditation for a comprehensive range of programs and services inspected under the ADBMT Program. These include adult and pediatric allogeneic and autologous hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation, immune effector cellular therapy, marrow cellular therapy product collection for administration and further manufacturing, cellular therapy product collection by apheresis for administration and further manufacturing, and cellular therapy product processing with minimal and more than minimal manipulation performed at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre Processing and MTM (manufacturing of cellular therapy products) laboratory.

This achievement makes the ADBMT Program, under ADSCC, the only programme in the Middle East to hold accreditation for all of these advanced cellular therapy services, reinforcing ADSCC’s position as designated Centre of Excellence for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said, “As Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program, I am honored to guide our teams in setting the benchmark for cellular therapy in the region. This FACT accreditation reflects our strategic vision, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering world-class care for patients in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Prof. Yendry Ventura, CEO of Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, added, “Achieving FACT accreditation demonstrates the dedication of our teams at ADSCC to excellence in cellular product processing, research, and operational efficiency. It is a testament to the center’s position as a regional leader in cellular therapies, cell preparation, and regenerative medicine.”

FACT conducted an extensive on-site evaluation of ADSCC and Yas Clinic Khalifa City, including a detailed review of documentation and inspection of facilities to assess compliance with FACT standards as well as U.S. FDA Good Tissue Practice regulations.