Al Qassimi Hospital performs first heart rhythm disorders treatment using Volt PFA

SHARJAH, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Cardiac Electrophysiology Department at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, which is part of the Emirates Health Services, has proudly carried out its first successful treatment for atrial fibrillation using the innovative "Volt™ Pulsed-Field Ablation (PFA)" technique.

This cutting-edge technology is a significant advancement in the global efforts to treat atrial fibrillation and was used on an Emirati patient in his sixties.

The patient was admitted to the department after experiencing frequent episodes of atrial fibrillation, a condition marked by a rapid and irregular heartbeat, often accompanied by fatigue, shortness of breath, and chest discomfort. Recently, the frequency and severity of these episodes had increased, adversely affecting his daily activities and quality of life, despite following his prescribed medication routine diligently.

After thorough clinical evaluations and cardiac examinations, it became clear that the patient required a more advanced intervention to manage his arrhythmia effectively. Consequently, the decision was made to proceed with the procedure using the "Volt PFA" technique, which proved successful.

Dr. Arif Al Nouriani, the Director of Al Qassimi Hospital, emphasised that this milestone reflects both the hospital's and the Emirates Health Services Corporation's dedication to delivering advanced healthcare by embracing the latest global medical innovations.

He highlighted that the introduction of Volt PFA technology marks a transformative breakthrough in treatment options for patients suffering from heart rhythm disorders, significantly enhancing their quality of life and minimising the complications linked to traditional treatments.

Dr. Al Nouriani noted that the successful implementation of this advanced procedure by specialised medical personnel showcases their expertise and readiness to utilise the newest medical technologies, adhering to the highest international standards.

He pointed out that these ongoing successes bolster patients' confidence in national healthcare services and strengthen the UAE's position as a trailblazer in developing an effective, results-oriented healthcare system.

This noteworthy achievement comes on the heels of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the system, further solidifying the hospital's, and the UAE's, status as a leader in advancing healthcare both regionally and internationally.