Minister of Sports approves formation of Board of Directors of UAE Polo Federation

DUBAI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, has approved the formation of the Board of Directors of the UAE Polo Federation for the new term, headed by Mohammed Khalaf Ahmed Al Habtoor.

The Board comprises eight members: Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher bin Khalifa bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Saeed Humaid Ahmed bin Darei, Mohammed Al Mar Saif Al Huraiz Al Falasi, Hind Malallah Haidar Abdullah Al Houssani, Ahmed Ali Abdullah Al Sammagh, Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Abdullah Al Raqbani, Mahra Abdulrahim Abdullah Mohammed Fulkhanaz, and Yousuf Mohammed Ahmed bin Dasmal Al Suwaidi.