Second edition of RUWAD festival begins January 7

SHARJAH, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD), which is part of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, is excited to announce the second edition of its annual RUWAD Festival. This year’s theme is "Mada," and it will showcase 40 different entrepreneurial projects.

The festival is set to take place in the beautiful outdoor garden of the House of Wisdom in Sharjah, running from January 7th to January 11th.

The festival will kick off with an opening ceremony next Wednesday at 5:00 PM, featuring important guests including Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, the Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, and Fatima Al Ali, the Acting Director of RUWAD. Various officials from the government and members of the entrepreneurial community will also be present.

Fatima Al Ali shared that the festival's main goal is to support local businesses by providing them with free, high-quality spaces to display their products and services, particularly in food, fashion, and retail. The festival will include 30 commercial projects run by licensed entrepreneurs, along with 10 innovative food projects.

All preparations for the festival have been completed, ensuring a successful event that will run daily from 17:00 to 23:00.