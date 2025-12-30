Sharjah Government releases 2025 HR development report

SHARJAH, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the direct supervision of the Sharjah Executive Council, the Human Resources Department has released the comprehensive 2025 Human Resources Development Statistics Report.

The report highlights a marked improvement in employment, promotions, and academic and professional qualifications across government entities in the emirate.

The department stated that the results reflect a clear, people-first vision focused on investing in national talent and providing decent employment opportunities for citizens across Sharjah’s cities and regions. This approach strengthens the pivotal role of Emirati cadres in comprehensive development and reinforces Sharjah’s leading development model.

In 2025, Sharjah's government hired 3,145 job seekers, divided between central and decentralised organisations. This was in line with the emirate's policy of balanced development and equal job opportunities. The new appointments covered a wide range of professions, including administrative, engineering, technical, and educational responsibilities, as well as field and military posts to meet the operational needs of government departments.

The figures indicate that employment opportunities were spread across Sharjah city and all other cities and regions of the emirate, highlighting efforts to ensure jobs are available close to citizens’ communities and to support family and social stability.

The year also saw wide-ranging promotions, reflecting the Sharjah Government’s appreciation of its employees’ contributions and its belief in linking performance to achievement. A total of 1,807 job and financial promotions were approved at a cost approaching AED30 million. These were carried out following Human Resources Law No. (2) of 2025 and its rules, keeping up with improvements in government performance and supporting a complete human resources system in the emirate's institutions.

The department also regularised the status of government employees who obtained higher academic qualifications at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels. A total of 392 employees benefited in 2025, reinforcing a culture of continuous learning, supporting national academic talent, and raising the overall educational level of Sharjah Government staff.

Among the most prominent social initiatives of 2025 were supplementary grants, with a total value of AED300 million. The programme benefited 5,199 retirees from outside the Sharjah Government, reflecting the Ruler’s vision of caring for the emirate’s citizens, enhancing their living stability, and ensuring the foundations of a dignified life.

The Human Resources Department concluded the report by stressing that the achievements of 2025 marked the start of a new phase of integrated government work based on empowerment, leadership, and investment in people. This progress, it said, is the result of the Ruler of Sharjah’s far-sighted vision and guidance, alongside close follow-up by the Executive Council.

The department called on Sharjah Government employees to continue their dedication, strengthen institutional excellence and uphold high standards of public service, positioning Sharjah as a leading model to follow.