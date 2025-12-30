RTA activates e-scooter permit application service

DUBAI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has activated the e-scooter riding permit application service across all official channels, following its earlier availability exclusively through the RTA website (www.rta.ae).

The service has now been integrated into the RTA Dubai application and the Dubai Now application, eliminating the need to visit service centres. This step forms part of RTA’s ongoing efforts to keep pace with Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s smartest city, accelerate digital transformation, and enhance access to services, thereby saving customers time and effort.

Applying for the e-scooter riding permit through RTA app is now available to customers via a simple and user-friendly process. Applicants are required to complete an online theoretical test covering key e-scooter usage rules, safety requirements, and safe riding fundamentals. Upon successful completion of the test, applicants are authorised to use this soft mobility means in areas and streets designated by RTA, after which the permit is issued electronically through RTA’s smart channels.

The service forms part of a broader package of initiatives aimed at regulating e-scooter use, enhancing traffic awareness, and safeguarding road users. It added that the e-scooter permit application service remains available via RTA’s official website, providing customers with flexible options to choose the channel that best suits their needs.

RTA urges e-scooter users who do not meet the exemption criteria to obtain the required permit before operating e-scooters in authorised areas, and to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and instructions to maintain public safety.

Steps to obtain the permit:

1. Use RTA’s website or the activated applications: RTA Dubai and Dubai Now.

2. Log in or create an account.

3. Select the service “E-Scooter Riding Permit.”

4. Complete the training by reviewing instructional materials on traffic safety rules and the safe use of e-scooters.

5. Successfully pass the electronic test.

6. Receive the digital permit via email and text message.





Key terms and conditions:

• Age: 17 years and above.

• Exemptions: Holders of valid UAE or international driving licences.

• Permitted areas: Designated zones and dedicated e-scooter tracks, including Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah, and Palm Jumeirah, with exclusions in Saih Al Salam, Al Qudra, and Al Meydan.

• Fines: Penalties apply for violations, including riding without a permit, operating outside approved and authorised areas, or failure to wear a helmet.