World Sports Summit showcases Dubai’s pull as global hub for sporting icons

DUBAI, 30 Dec 2025 (WAM) — The World Sports Summit concluded in Dubai today, underlining the emirate’s growing stature as a global meeting point for iconic athletes and sports leaders, and a platform for celebrating achievement, sharing experience and shaping the future of sport.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Brazilian football legend Cafu said the summit plays a vital role in honouring sporting excellence and strengthening dialogue across disciplines, noting that recognising stars for their careers reflects well-deserved appreciation for their contributions. He stressed that such gatherings reinforce the value of sport and foster meaningful connections among athletes, administrators and fans.

British mixed martial arts star Michael “Venom” Page described the summit as an inspiring experience that went beyond famous names, bringing together diverse sporting figures with powerful personal stories. He said hearing about the challenges behind success provides motivation for athletes to persevere and remain committed, highlighting the summit’s impact as a source of learning and inspiration.

Italian great Roberto Baggio, also among the high-profile participants, said the event demonstrated how sport unites people through shared values, with discussions extending beyond victories to lessons drawn from setbacks, resilience and human connection.

The strong presence of globally recognised sports icons and decision-makers, organisers said, reflects the summit’s importance as an international platform that attracts leading voices in world sport and reinforces Dubai’s role as a centre for dialogue, leadership and innovation in the sporting sector.