'Neighbors of the Prophet' Endowment Project achieves significant milestones in supporting Sharjah orphans

SHARJAH, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The “Neighbors of the Prophet” Endowment Project, launched by the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, achieved a series of qualitative accomplishments during the first half of 2025, reflecting the depth of community and institutional interaction with its humanitarian mission.This underscores its position as a leading endowment initiative that contributes to empowering orphans and their families and promoting the concept of sustainable giving.

In this context, Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Foundation, stated, based on the lofty vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his firm interest in supporting sustainable development initiatives,This project embodies His Highness's commitment to empowering individuals and enhancing the impact of social work, thereby reinforcing the values of giving and social responsibility, and supporting the comprehensive development journey in the Emirate of Sharjah.

She continued: “The achievements made embody the community’s awareness of the importance of endowments as a sustainable development tool that contributes to empowering orphans and their families, and providing them with a decent and stable life. She emphasized that the interaction of individuals and entities reflects the spirit of partnership and solidarity on which the project is based.”This enhances the organization's ability to develop high-quality programs and services.

She added that the project's success in launching the first endowment building was made possible by the generous support of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the project's primary supporter.In addition to completing the financing of the second endowment building with support from Dubai Islamic Bank and community contributions, this opens promising prospects for the continued construction of more endowment buildings, and reflects the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah to integrate humanitarian work within its comprehensive development framework.

She noted that these achievements confirm that the "Neighbors of the Prophet" endowment project was not merely a charitable initiative, but a comprehensive community movement based on partnership and solidarity, transforming giving into a lasting impact that supports the stability and empowerment of orphans and their families in the long term.

The project successfully expanded its community reach by organizing 30 awareness tours that included entities from various sectors across the country, contributing to raising awareness of the importance of endowments and their developmental role.

The project also received generous support from individuals and donors, with approximately 800 monthly endowment contributions and over 1,600 endowment deeds issued. Furthermore, the increasing use of digital donation channels has been a key pillar in ensuring the sustainability of the foundation's programs.

On the ground, the first endowment building was inaugurated with generous funding from the Ruler of Sharjah, while the funding for the second endowment building was completed with the support of Dubai Islamic Bank and community contributions, and efforts to fund the third building are currently continuing, with 20% of its construction costs covered.This reflects the community's growing confidence in the project, and reinforces the sustainability of endowment resources and expands their humanitarian impact.