Shumukh Alezz Group signs MoU with PittMoss to advance sustainable agriculture

AL AIN, 30 December 2025 (WAM) — Shumoukh Al Ezz Group, chaired by Dr Mohammed bin Muslim bin Ham Al Ameri, signed a strategic memorandum of understanding on Tuesday with US-based PittMoss, a company specialising in the development of innovative growing media free from traditional agricultural materials such as peat.

The agreement marks an important step in the group’s efforts to promote sustainable agriculture in the UAE and across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Under the MoU, the two sides will explore opportunities for technology transfer, product testing and the potential for local manufacturing of growing media and agricultural soil enhancers in the UAE. The cooperation aims to support food security and improve agricultural productivity through environmentally friendly methods.

Dr bin Ham said the partnership represents a significant strategic step towards strengthening sustainable agriculture in the UAE, expressing hope that it will contribute to more efficient use of resources, water conservation and the healthy growth of plants in an environmentally safe manner, in line with the country’s vision for sustainability and agricultural development.

For his part, Brian Scott, Chief Executive Officer of PittMoss, said the MoU reflects the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and environmentally responsible solutions, while reinforcing its global efforts to address food security and water resource challenges.

Under the MoU, the two companies will cooperate in testing lightweight, organic growing media that offer improved aeration, higher moisture retention and enhanced delivery of nutrients to plants, supporting healthy plant growth while reducing the consumption of water and fertilisers.

The MoU also includes the possibility of establishing regional manufacturing facilities to facilitate the local availability of these products and strengthen supply chains within the region.