UAE President meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Pakistan, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during a private visit to the country.

His Highness and the Pakistani Prime Minister exchanged greetings ahead of the New Year, extending their best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for both nations, and expressing hope for peace and stability around the world.

The meeting touched on the strong ties between the UAE and Pakistan, with discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in economic, trade, and development fields, as well as other areas that serve the mutual interests and development priorities of both countries.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

His Excellency Shehbaz Sharif expressed his appreciation for the UAE President’s commitment to strengthening ties between the two countries across various fields. He also highlighted the significance of His Highness’ recent official visit to Pakistan, and praised the UAE’s continued support for development initiatives in the country.