Sharjah Ruler: 2026 to deliver projects, address conditions

SHARJAH, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said that 2026 will be a year of goodness, God willing, as it will witness the establishment and development of many projects, God willing, and the addressing of the situations of cases registered with the Sharjah Social Services Department, which number 10,600 cases.

“I want to speak about a category that no one pays attention to. We have set an amount of AED17,500 per month as the standard for a dignified living in the Emirate of Sharjah, while we have 10,600 cases registered with the Social Services Department. If each case includes one person, that means 10,600 individuals; if a single case includes two people, the number doubles and increases as the number of family members in each case increases. Sometimes we find that a single case includes six individuals. Do these people registered with the Social Services Department reach the monthly income level required for a dignified living?” H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan said in a telephone interview on the programme (The Direct Line), broadcast on Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, with Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

The Ruler of Sharjah added: “We are now working with the Social Services Department, assisted in this matter by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Human Resources, to address the situations of these cases by dividing them into phases, starting with the easier cases so they are not delayed. God willing, you will soon hear good news about this category. We do not want any of these 10,600 cases to be in a position of need. This issue is what currently occupies me. The international institutions’ financial and administrative report on the Government of Sharjah showed that individual income is high in the Emirate of Sharjah, because we raised all previous figures. We began with allowances and employment, and we had an investment project for people, but we found it ineffective in some cases, including the death of the person and the fragmentation of their investment among heirs. We therefore turned to studying other means that would contribute to raising the individual’s standard of living through their personal participation in striving to achieve this. We considered commercial shops, but they cannot accommodate 10,600 cases. We also found that most of these cases are elderly people, who are goodness and blessing to us. We want to honour them and for them to live the remainder of what God has decreed for them in this life in comfort and joy, and we ask God to grant them health and wellbeing.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan continued, saying: “We are now working to address the situations of these cases individually, as each case has its own circumstances. We cannot treat them as similar groups to speed up the process; rather, it requires addressing each case separately. This necessitates studying and developing solutions for the ten thousand six hundred cases. During the study, the plan was changed more than once with our daughter Mariam Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Social Services Department. No one knows people’s circumstances; the self-respecting do not complain about their conditions. We search for them, learn about their situations, concern ourselves with them, and work to provide them with a dignified living.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan concluded his remarks by saying: “We bring good news of goodness and that 2026 will be a year of goodness, God willing. We are working on establishing and developing many beneficial projects. We have completed agricultural projects and others for dairy products and more. By the grace and favour of God, our projects are multiplying. We thank God for the blessing of safety and reassurance; people are in secure homes and stable jobs. We pray to God that 2026 will be a year of goodness for all people.”