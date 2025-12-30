World Sports Summit concludes, bringing together inspirational athletes, sports leaders from 50 countries

DUBAI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The inaugural World Sports Summit, organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the guidance and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, concluded in Dubai today.

The summit, held under the theme ‘Uniting the World Through Sport,’ marks the largest event of its kind anywhere across the globe and was attended by over 1,500 leading sports administrators, presidents of top clubs, and officials from international sports federations, organisations and institutions, as well as sporting icons and legends whose accomplishments at world championships and the Olympics continue to inspire people around the world.

Through the two days of the World Sports Summit, 70 distinguished speakers, including sports administrators, champion athletes, and top executives of clubs associated with diverse sports, addressed the audience.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, affirmed that the World Sports Summit, held with the constant support of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, had succeeded in bringing the world together through a shared passion for sports. It brought together sports sector leaders, decision-makers, champion sportspersons, and specialists in diverse sporting disciplines from approximately 50 countries on a global platform in Dubai. The aim was to unify efforts, forge partnerships and enact legislation that will create a better future for sports and support its significant role in empowering communities and fostering increased cooperation and understanding between nations and peoples, he said.

The second day of the summit opened with an engaging session on Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and its surging global popularity. Khabib Nurmagomedov, the legendary MMA world champion, took centre stage during the session, which was moderated by Rio Ferdinand, the former England national team and Manchester United star.

Nurmagomedov discussed the future of MMA, emphasising that positive influences during training and professional development are essential for reaching the pinnacle of the sport, and pointed out that athletes must assume leadership roles as they progress in their careers.

He also shared his experience as a coach, explaining that he doesn’t accept excuses from the athletes he coaches and that athletes have a responsibility to invest in others and share their knowledge and experience.

The second session of the day brought together Italian football legend Roberto Baggio and his daughter Valentina Baggio. It was moderated by another Italian football legend in Alessandro Del Piero, who, like Baggio, played for Juventus and tasted ultimate success at the 2006 World Cup.

Roberto Baggio, who missed a crucial penalty in the 1994 World Cup final against Brazil, emphasised the importance of finding inner strength to overcome difficult times. His daughter Valentina said that setbacks often force people to change things that should have been changed, and that faith can help during times of hardship. Roberto also affirmed that his success stems from his determination to do everything with his heart, which explains why people still love him today.

Business plays highlighted

The third session brought together American football stars Reggie Bush, Baron Davis, Marquez Colston and Swin Cash. They discussed the relationship between playing and sports management, and how to leverage their accumulated experience as players to build successful management careers and achieve championship and financial successes.

They revealed how their playing careers and the lessons they learned contributed to their success as entrepreneurs and businessmen. They pointed out the similarities between sports, business and life in general, emphasising that the skills acquired as players are transferable to other fields. They stressed the importance of preparing for life after retirement and agreed that diversity is a key element for the success of the sports sector.

Motivational session

Kayla Itsense, one of the world’s most renowned fitness trainers, also spoke during the Summit. She shared her story, from filming workout videos in her parents’ backyard to amassing 16 million Instagram followers and building a successful business. She attributed her success to building a genuine community and making the entire journey visible, audible and accessible. She emphasised that community remains at the heart of her work. She also discussed the impact of Artificial Intelligence on personal training and social media, the importance of trust, and the need to return to traditional methods that foster trust and community. She also spoke about her experience in Dubai and her support for a healthy lifestyle.

Marketing strategies discussed

The fifth session of the day highlighted the role of sports, championships and celebrities in the evolution of the global fashion industry and the increased sales of major fashion brands. Speakers during the session included Jamie Wayne, CEO of Jimmy Choo; Victor Cruz, the American football star; and Michael Utley, the commercial director of AC Milan.

This is one of the most followed topics in global sports today as numerous players, clubs and national teams have become ambassadors for fashion houses to promote their sport and non-sport products. Meanwhile, global sportswear companies are competing to sign contracts with teams and national squads to supply them with various apparel, in addition to investing millions to capitalise on the market potential of each sport. Promotional opportunities exist for clubs, national teams and players to promote products under various labels and increase profits.

Dubai club’s European journey explored

Discussions during the sixth session, dedicated to the EuroLeague basketball tournament, focused on the importance of willpower, smart planning and determination to realise goals. Speakers included Abdullah Al Naboodah, founder and owner of Dubai Basketball Club, a participant in the tournament; French basketball legend Tony Parker, owner of Lyon; Paulios Mottijonas, CEO of the EuroLeague; and Jorge Garbajosa, President of the European Basketball Federation.

Al Naboodah expressed his pride in being an Emirati and stated that the UAE’s standing in general, and Dubai’s in particular, contributed to supporting his efforts in enabling Dubai Basketball Club to break through into the EuroLeague – an unprecedented achievement. This followed the club’s success in regional qualifying tournaments for the EuroLeague, the second largest club tournament in the world after the NBA with its roster of European giants boasting a remarkable selection of international players. These formidable teams now compete in Dubai during official matches against Dubai Basketball Club.

Sports investment

The seventh session brought together a select group of successful sports club investors to discuss sports investment. These included Amanda Staveley, former owner of Newcastle United; Mary Owen, former owner of Buffalo Billies; and Mehrdad Ghoddusi, former owner of Newcastle United.

The participants discussed the growing opportunities and returns from sports investment, emphasising that such investment must be carefully planned to achieve sporting goals, build identity, and generate the desired returns, rather than becoming a burden and financial loss.

Inspiring message

The subsequent session featured Nick Santonastasso, the renowned author and fitness legend. An inspirational figure, Santonastasso, who lives with a rare genetic condition that left him with a disability, said: “I shouldn’t be here, I shouldn’t even be alive. Today, I changed the world with indomitable willpower.”

Santonastasso emphasised the importance of strong willpower in facing challenges and overcoming the impossible.

The session that followed returned to the topic of sports investment, with a presentation by Wyke Grosbeck, CEO of the Boston Celtics basketball team.

A dialogue between world champions

The last session brought together six of footballs unforgettable stars who won the FIFA World Cup during their careers before distinguishing themselves as coaches: Brazilians Ronaldo and Cafu, Spaniards Carles Puyol and Iniesta, Frenchman Didier Deschamps, and Italian Fabio Cannavaro, who spent a part of his playing career at Shabab Al Ahli Dubai.

The session was moderated by another World Cup winner, the Italian Alessandro Del Piero, who, through his career, faced all the participants in the session as a competitor or colleague. Each of them spoke about the lifestyle, training and discipline required to pull off remarkable achievements.