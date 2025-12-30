World Cup legends share leadership lessons at World Sports Summit closing session

DUBAI, 30th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The closing session of the World Sports Summit in Dubai featured an exceptional gathering of six legends of world football, who reflected on key moments from their international careers with their national teams, all of which were crowned with FIFA World Cup titles. The session highlighted the values of leadership, determination and teamwork.

The panel included France’s Didier Deschamps, Brazilians Cafu and Ronaldo, Italy’s Fabio Cannavaro, and Spain’s Carles Puyol and Andres Iniesta, and was moderated by Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero.

Together, the six stars boast an outstanding record that includes 810 international appearances, 10 World Cup titles, 10 UEFA Champions League titles, 35 domestic league titles, and five Golden Boot awards. Their achievements underlined that personal values, alongside technical skills, are the foundation for building champions and inspiring future generations.

The legends agreed that winning the World Cup was not the end of the journey, but the result of a long path of hard work and sacrifice, stressing that human values and sportsmanship are essential to true success.

Didier Deschamps, who won the World Cup as a player in 1998 and as a coach in 2018, said the feeling of lifting the trophy remains the same despite the different roles. He noted that teamwork is the key to success, describing France’s 1998 triumph over Brazil as a dream come true, while winning as a coach required greater focus and responsibility in every detail.

Cafu, captain of Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning team, said football is a way of life in Brazil, explaining that the 2002 squad had complete confidence and the ability to beat any opponent thanks to strong unity and clear tactics, unlike the circumstances surrounding the 1998 final.

Brazilian star Ronaldo recalled his remarkable comeback from a serious injury before the 2002 World Cup, stressing that determination and strong will helped him return to the pitch, lead Brazil to the title, and score eight goals, achieving a special personal milestone despite doubts over his ability to play again.

Italy’s Fabio Cannavaro, captain of the 2006 World Cup-winning team, said the title was not only about Italy’s defensive reputation, but about having a complete team and a coach who made the difference. He added that the 2006 generation made the most of its final opportunity and expressed hope for Italy’s return to the World Cup after a comprehensive review of Italian football.

Carles Puyol spoke about Spain’s 2010 World Cup success, noting that team spirit and cooperation between players from Real Madrid and Barcelona created perfect chemistry within the squad. Andres Iniesta described the 2010 title as the greatest moment in Spain’s history, saying his winning goal in the final will remain unforgettable, and that the emotions of that achievement are still strong even after 15 years.