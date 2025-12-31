Sharjah Districts Affairs Department concludes Dawahi Festival 14

SHARJAH, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Districts Affairs Department (SDA) concluded Dawahi Festival 14 with an awards ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) and Chairman of Districts Affairs Department; Dr. Abdullah Sulaiman Al Kabouri, Director of the Department, along with a number of officials, representatives of government entities and community organisations, sponsors, and media partners.

The festival featured a wide array of programmes, including mobile art and visual displays, training workshops, educational and sports programmes, interactive theatre, daily television and radio broadcasts, community initiatives, participation from local artisans, support for entrepreneurial projects by school and university students, and innovative initiatives specifically designed for children to foster creativity and innovation.