President of Cyprus underscores strategic relations with UAE

BRUSSELS, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus, underscored the importance of strengthening relations with the UAE, saying that agreements recently concluded by Nicosia with the UAE and several friendly countries constitute a central pillar of Cyprus’ comprehensive strategy to enhance its regional and international geopolitical role.

Christodoulides said his government is adopting an integrated strategy that links foreign policy with improving citizens’ living conditions, particularly in the energy and water sectors.

In remarks published by Philenews, he announced that four Cypriot ministers are expected to visit the UAE shortly to finalise strategic cooperation agreements in the water and energy sectors. These include desalination projects and the involvement of companies from the UAE in the Republic of Cyprus’ EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) and more broadly in the energy sector.

He noted that close relations with Abu Dhabi have already yielded tangible results in addressing Cyprus’ water challenges in 2025, including the provision of desalination units at no cost, enhancing the country’s water security.