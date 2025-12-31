Rubu’ Qarn wrap up 'Life Skills' brimming with creativity

SHARJAH, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Rubu’ Qarn Centre for Life Skills has wrapped up its recent season focused on teaching important skills for life, part of the Rubu’ Qarn's mission to nurture future leaders and innovators. The goal is to empower young people with practical skills and essential life values.

This season involved 80 participants, with 40 young women from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and 40 young men from Sharjah Youth, all aged between 13 to 18. They enjoyed a safe and encouraging learning environment that left a lasting impression.

The programme included a variety of activities aimed at building personal and professional skills while fostering independence and teamwork.

During the closing ceremony, participants showcased what they learned in workshops that included cooking, farming, and sewing. Other activities included first aid training, survival skills, morning workouts, inspiring talks, and even a hike in the desert.

Two special sessions called "Meet the Inspirational" were part of the camp. Omar Al Hosani, from the Sharjah Capability Development, shared his personal journey and how he overcame challenges to reach his goals.

Meanwhile, Maitha Al Abdullah, from Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, spoke about her experiences in the Life Skills programme, highlighting her mountain climbing adventures and how the skills she learned boosted her confidence and opened new opportunities for her.

The season concluded with an exhibition where participants displayed the fruits of their hard work through small projects. This included natural products like jams and pickles, home-cooked dishes, handmade canvas bags, and even information on caring for household appliances and basic car maintenance.