Bulgaria to adopt euro from January 1

BRUSSELS, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Bulgaria will adopt the euro as its currency from 1st January, marking a significant milestone for the country and the European Union following an extensive period of preparation to meet all required criteria.

The adoption of the euro is expected to deliver practical benefits to Bulgarian citizens and businesses by facilitating travel and residence abroad, enhancing market transparency and competitiveness, and supporting trade. Euro banknotes and coins will also serve as a visible symbol of the freedoms and opportunities associated with EU membership.

The European Commission has fully supported Bulgaria in the process of joining the euro. With Bulgaria's accession, 21 EU Member States and more than 357 million EU citizens will share the EU's common currency. Public support for the euro in the EU and euro area remains very strong, with broad majorities of EU citizens believing the euro is a good thing for the EU as a whole, and for their own country, as shown by the latest Eurobarometre.

From 1st January, the euro will gradually replace the lev as Bulgaria's currency. In line with a consistent record of exchange-rate stability, the lev will be exchanged at a conversion rate of 1.95583 lev per €1. The two currencies will be used alongside each other for a period of one month. When payments are made in lev, change will be given in euro. This will allow for a progressive withdrawal of the lev from circulation.

The dual display of prices in lev and euro became compulsory in August 2025 and will apply until August 2026. In order to protect consumers and address their concerns about unjustified price increases during the changeover period, Bulgaria relies on the strict application of consumer protection law and information campaigns.

As of 1 January, 96% of automatic teller machines (ATMs) in Bulgaria will be distributing euro banknotes, and the remainder will follow as soon as possible (within two weeks).

In its 2025 Convergence Report, the Commission concluded that Bulgaria met the criteria for adopting the euro. This assessment was supported by the European Central Bank's own Convergence Report.

In July 2025, EU Finance Ministers took the formal decision that opened the way for Bulgaria's adoption of the euro.