Dubai Maritime Authority activates marine traffic management measures for New Year 2026

DUBAI, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA), part of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, announced the activation of its final marine traffic management plan for New Year’s Eve 2026, as part of efforts to enhance maritime safety and ensure smooth navigation during peak celebrations.

The plan will be implemented from 22:00 on 31st December, 2025 until 02:00 on 1st January, 2026, covering high-density areas including Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour and Palm Jumeirah. Measures include a one-way navigation system before and after midnight, a temporary suspension of navigation during the transition period, and the closure of marine traffic beneath the Palm Jumeirah bridges throughout the operational window.

Vessels will be classified by size, with designated routes and mandatory time windows for each category to reduce congestion and minimise collision risks.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime Authority, said the plan reflects the Authority’s commitment to maintaining the highest maritime safety standards and ensuring navigational efficiency in line with Dubai’s position as a global destination for major events.

He noted that patrol and monitoring teams will operate continuously in coordination with relevant entities, with immediate legal action taken against violators. The plan also includes strict controls on anchoring and drifting, regulation of mooring areas, and full compliance with international regulations for preventing collisions at sea.

The Authority stressed that all vessel owners, maritime agents, marinas, yacht clubs and recreational boat operators must adhere fully to the approved instructions to ensure a safe and organised maritime environment during the celebrations.

DMA also advised marine users to monitor weather conditions carefully, given the possibility of unstable conditions during New Year’s Eve.

In preparation, the Authority held a coordination workshop with strategic partners and marina operators to review operational readiness, vessel movement schedules, patrol arrangements, anchoring rules, emergency procedures and compliance mechanisms, ensuring integrated action and smooth marine traffic flow during New Year 2026 celebrations.