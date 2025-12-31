Emirates carries 55.6 million passengers in 2025

DUBAI, 31 December, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates consolidated its position in 2025 as the world’s largest international airline after carrying 55.6 million passengers across nearly 180,580 flights, covering distances equivalent to circling the Earth more than 29,000 times, and placing orders for 73 new aircraft.

In a statement issued today, the airliner said that 2025, during which it celebrated 40 years since the launch of its operations in October, was marked by a clear vision for shaping the future of travel through sustained excellence.

The airline identified ten milestones that defined its year, starting with the entry into service of its first Airbus A350 aircraft in early January. The A350 network expanded rapidly to include 18 cities, currently served by 16 aircraft.

Emirates continued its expansion in Asia in 2025 with the launch of daily non-stop flights to Shenzhen and Hangzhou in mainland China, in addition to operating services to Da Nang in Vietnam and Siem Reap in Cambodia via Bangkok.

The airline also continued introducing new Airbus A350 aircraft and refurbished Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, all featuring its award-winning Premium Economy cabin. The cabin now serves nearly 70 cities across more than 100 aircraft, representing around 40 percent of Emirates’ passenger fleet.

During the Dubai Airshow in November, Emirates announced the rollout of Starlink satellite internet connectivity across 232 aircraft, starting with Boeing 777s. Emirates will become the world’s first airline to operate Airbus A380 aircraft equipped with this technology in early 2026.

By the end of next year, more than 123 aircraft will offer complimentary ultra-fast connectivity for streaming, entertainment, work and browsing across all travel classes.

In 2025, Emirates announced nine major sports sponsorship agreements, including new deals and renewals. These included a seven-year agreement with FC Bayern Munich, making Emirates a Platinum Partner of one of the world’s leading football clubs, an extension of its partnership with World Rugby through 2035, and a new partnership with the European Professional Club Rugby to support top club rugby competitions across Europe, connecting the airline with more than 70 million rugby fans worldwide.

Other agreements included sponsorship of Real Madrid Basketball, renewal of its 18-year partnership with AC Milan, extensions with Olympique Lyonnais and the ATP Tour through 2030, and continued support for UAE Team Emirates XRG.

Emirates also launched Emirates Courier Express, which quickly expanded to serve 10 international markets, with plans for further expansion in 2026, achieving an average delivery time of no more than three days.

Emirates Skywards marked its silver jubilee in 2025. The award-winning programme now has 37 million members across 190 countries worldwide.

Over the past 20 years, Skywards has distributed nearly 400 billion reward miles through more than 100 partners, covering 1,400 flight destinations and 30,000 hotels. Members currently redeem more than 800 flight rewards daily, with one upgrade processed every minute, while the programme attracts around 78,000 new members each week.

In 2025, Emirates’ Aircrafted KIDS initiative distributed more than 3,700 handcrafted backpacks to underprivileged children in eight countries across Africa, West Asia and the Middle East, in cooperation with more than 12 non-governmental organisations supporting education.

The initiative included the distribution of more than 1,300 backpacks in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia; 700 backpacks in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan; and more than 1,600 backpacks in Egypt and Jordan. Each backpack contained essential school supplies and locally sourced books, with plans to expand the initiative to additional countries in 2026.

Emirates reinforced its leadership in accessible travel after becoming the world’s first airline to receive official certification as an Autism Certified Airline, following the training of more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff to support passengers with autism.

The airline also launched an Accessible and Inclusive Travel Hub on its website, offering user-friendly navigation tools, digital sensory guides and organised support based on disability type or journey stage.

Emirates expanded its pre-travel rehearsal programmes in 17 cities worldwide, enabling children with autism to simulate the airport experience before travel, alongside the introduction of new sensory products and calming toys onboard to support neurodiverse passengers.

Service enhancements introduced in 2025 included a safety-approved hooded mattress in Business Class to reduce the need for movement during flights for passengers with severe mobility impairments, in addition to offering more than 600 captioned films and 200 audio-described films on its inflight entertainment system to support passengers with visual and hearing impairments.

Emirates concluded 2025 by winning 25 prestigious awards, including Best Airline in the World for the eighth consecutive year at the ULTRAs, Best International Airline and Best International First Class at the Forbes Travel Guide Awards 2025, Best Long-Haul Airline by The Telegraph, and Best Airline Worldwide for the twelfth consecutive year at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards.