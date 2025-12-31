Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses 63 judges, advisors swearing-in

SHARJAH, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the swearing-in ceremony for 63 members of the judiciary and public prosecution in Sharjah this morning, Wednesday, at H.H. the Ruler's Office.

The event welcomed 59 judges and 4 advisors who were appointed to serve in the courts and public prosecution within the Emirate of Sharjah.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed congratulated the new judges and advisors, highlighting the crucial role of the judicial system in ensuring security and stability in society. He underscored the importance of upholding justice and integrity, as well as protecting both public and private rights, which, in turn, fosters public confidence in the judiciary and the prosecution system.

The Deputy Ruler also highlighted the significant responsibility borne by the judiciary and prosecution in Sharjah. His Highness assured them that all necessary resources and support would be provided to create a stable environment for fulfilling their judicial duties, ensuring accessibility to justice for the people, and safeguarding their rights for a dignified life.

The judges and advisors expressed their pride in the trust placed in them, swearing an oath to carry out their responsibilities with integrity and honesty.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by: Counselor Dr Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah and Vice President of the Judicial Council; Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the Judicial Department; Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla, President of the Court of Cassation; Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Attorney General of the Emirate of Sharjah; Dr Salama Rashid Salem Al Ketbi, Head of the Judicial Inspection Department; Dr Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, President of the Courts of Appeal; Dr Omar Obaid Al Ghoul Al Salami, President of the Courts of First Instance; and Sheikh Faisal bin Ali Al Mualla, Secretary General of the Judicial Council.