First edition of Damj Award receives 372 entries

ABU DHABI, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for People of Determination Inclusion – Damj – an Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) initiative, launched under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has announced the total number of entries received in its first edition.

A total of 372 submissions were received from government, private sector, and third-sector organisations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, covering three key categories: Inclusive Services, Inclusive Employment, and Accessibility (Physical and Digital).

The Damj Award aims to position Abu Dhabi as a global benchmark in inclusive development by adopting internationally recognised standards, promoting innovative programmes, and adopting inclusive policies and practices that advance accessibility, equal opportunities and improve social well-being for all members of society.

The level of participation for the award’s first edition highlights how inclusion has become a key part of Abu Dhabi’s organisation culture. Indeed, it is a clear reflection of the ongoing work being realised through the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination (PODs) to build an inclusive environment that ensures equal opportunities for everyone.

The Damj Award builds on these efforts by recognising collaborative institutional work and encouraging further initiatives that enhance the quality of life for the POD community and their families – empowering them to play a full and active role in all aspects of society.

Dr. Layla Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Family & Child Welfare Sector at DCD, said, “The large number of entries in the first edition of the Damj Award reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing awareness and strong commitment to the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination.”

She further explained, “This achievement is the result of the wisdom and vision of the UAE leadership and the combined and supporting efforts of various entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to promote inclusion across services, employment, and community engagement.

“The Damj Award will serve as a clear platform from which to recognise these efforts and showcase inspiring examples that help build a more inclusive and cohesive community.”

In response to the strong response from organisations, Dr. Al Hyas also noted that it reflects the success of Abu Dhabi’s vision in making inclusion a core value across all sectors. This joint effort supports the Abu Dhabi Strategy for PODs and reinforces the Emirate’s position as an inclusive and leading city in empowering PODs.

In conclusion, Dr. Layla Al Hyas said, “We truly value the tremendous efforts made by the Award’s team through the awareness workshops and follow-up activities that have promoted the award to government, private, and third-sector entities. These efforts have played a significant role in raising awareness about the submission criteria and participation requirements.”