ITC announces service schedules for New Year holiday

ABU DHABI, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the operating schedules of its services during the New Year holiday on Thursday, 1st January, 2026.

ITC confirmed that all Customer Happiness Centres across the Emirate will be closed on Thursday and will resume operations on Friday, 2nd January, 2026. Customers can continue to access services 24/7 through the official website admobility.gov.ae, the Darbi smart application, and the TAMM digital government services platform. Support is also available via 800850, while taxi-related enquiries can be directed to 600535353.

Public bus services will operate according to weekend and official holiday schedules, with additional trips on suburban and intercity routes. Extra services will also be provided to transport visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival. Full schedules are available via the Darbi application, Google Maps, or the ITC website.

Driver and vehicle licensing services will operate with adjusted hours during the holiday. Selected light vehicle inspection centres, including Al Salama Building in Abu Dhabi, will operate 24 hours, while others in Al Ain and Al Dhafra will operate from 10:00 to 18:00. Heavy vehicle inspection centres in Mussafah, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will operate from 10:00 to 20:00.

Taresh premium service offices and insurance offices in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will operate from 10:00 to 18:00. Plate number factories across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra will operate from 10:00 to 20:00.

ITC also announced that the Truck and Bus Parking Yard in Mussafah (M-18) will be free of charge throughout the New Year holiday.