New Zealand first country to welcome 2026

WELLINGTON, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- New Zealand and its territories, Samoa, Tonga and Tokelau, welcomed the New Year 2026 with fireworks displays.

The main celebrations were centred in the city of Auckland, where the Sky Tower hosted a major fireworks and light show that attracted thousands of residents and tourists, alongside music concerts and artistic performances held at waterfronts and public squares.

In the capital, Wellington, and other cities such as Christchurch and Dunedin, public celebrations were held featuring live performances and open-air festivals, with a focus on family-friendly and cultural activities.