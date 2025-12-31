Ajman Ruler receives ABH Cycling Team after six-title cycling achievement

AJMAN, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received today the ABH Cycling Team, led by Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad Al Nuaimi, following its victory in the Al Salam Cycling Championship and its achievement of six titles out of seven races in the championship.

The Ruler of Ajman expressed pride in the team’s outstanding sporting achievement, which reflected determination, discipline and professionalism. He affirmed that the result embodies the UAE’s established approach to supporting youth, enabling them to develop their capabilities and motivating them to excel across various fields.

He highlighted the important role sport plays in building a balanced personality and reinforcing values of commitment and teamwork, commending the efforts of the players and the technical and administrative teams for presenting a positive image that reflects sporting awareness and a high sense of responsibility.

The Ruler of Ajman said the achievement confirms that Emirati youth are capable of excellence when provided with a supportive environment, organised work and confidence in their abilities.

He added that sport is a school for instilling discipline, perseverance and responsibility, noting that what the ABH team delivered represents a positive model to be emulated in teamwork.

For his part, Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad Al Nuaimi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ajman for the warm reception and continued support, affirming that the honour serves as strong moral motivation to continue working and achieving further accomplishments.