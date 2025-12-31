Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 extends registration window to 15 January

ABU DHABI, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 has announced an extension of the registration deadline until 15th January, giving athletes and sports enthusiasts from around the world additional time to register for the the largest international multi-sport event ever hosted in the Middle East.

Scheduled to take place from 6th to 15th February 2026, the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is expected to welcome more than 25,000 participants competing across over 30 sports during ten days of competition.