DoH, Ma’an open applications for 2026 Healthcare Research and Innovation Fund

ABU DHABI, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector, in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, has opened applications for the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi’s Healthcare Research and Innovation Fund.

The fund is now accepting proposals from researchers, healthcare providers and innovators. The 2026 edition is structured to support high-quality research that accelerates precision medicine, strengthens early disease detection and advances data-driven clinical decision-making.

The upcoming edition focuses on priority areas that align with Abu Dhabi’s long-term health needs and strategic research agenda. These include precision medicine and omics-driven diagnostics, cell and gene therapy research, cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, metabolic and cardiovascular conditions, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and, behavioural and mental health disorders, reproductive endocrinology/infertility research, and public health/ population-based interventions. Proposals will be evaluated based on scientific merit, feasibility, collaborative value and their relevance to the Emirate’s strategic health priorities.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “As we launch the 2026 cycle of the Healthcare Research and Innovation Fund, we reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s steadfast commitment to enabling innovation and cutting-edge research that deliver measurable and lasting value for our community. Guided by a clear vision for excellence, the Emirate is investing in a collaborative and future-ready scientific environment where innovative ideas can flourish. We look forward to supporting research that advances clinical practice, accelerates the creation of new knowledge and drives better health outcomes for all.”

Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director-General of Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said, “As part of our objectives at Ma’an, we partner with the public, private and civil society in efforts to address social priorities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi across various sectors, including the health sector. Through this programme, we aim to support DoH’s efforts in empowering researchers and innovators who can contribute to enhancing the health and wellbeing of our future generations, in turn generating impact on communities for years to come.”

The Healthcare Research and Innovation Fund supports research studies with translational value and measurable impact within clinical settings across Abu Dhabi. The initiative contributes to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a growing global hub for life sciences and research excellence.

In the previous edition (2024-2025), the fund received more than 150 applications from healthcare providers, academic partners and research centres, reflecting the strong interest in advanced capabilities of Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem. Twelve high-impact projects were selected for funding, focusing on strengthening Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in immunologic disorders, improving diagnostic pathways for Iron Deficiency Anaemia and driving innovation in cancer prevention.

The application portal is now live on the DoH website. Eligible stakeholders are encouraged to review the published guidelines and timelines before submitting their proposals.