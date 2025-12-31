Al Qassimi Hospital performs delicate surgery to save world racer

SHARJAH, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Specialised medical teams at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, affiliated with Emirates Health Services, successfully performed a delicate surgical intervention to save Australian racer Damon Cohen, driver for the F1H2O team, following a serious injury sustained during qualifying rounds of the Sharjah Grand Prix powerboat race.

The hospital received the racer on an emergency basis after his boat capsized. Medical examinations revealed complex fractures in the lumbar vertebrae that posed a threat to his neurological functions. A multidisciplinary medical team immediately carried out a precise operation to repair the affected vertebrae, decompress the spinal canal and stabilise the fractures.

The surgery was successful and the patient’s condition has stabilised. He is currently receiving the required rehabilitative care, with expectations that he will be discharged from hospital in the coming days.