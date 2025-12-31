939 children partake in Sharjah Children’s winter camp

SHARJAH, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Children, part of the Rubu' Qarn Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, recently hosted a fun and exciting winter camp aimed at nurturing kids' talents.

From December 15th to 28th, around 939 children aged 6 to 12 enjoyed a range of activities across various centres in Sharjah.

The camp featured about 56 different fun programmes and workshops led by experts in various fields.

This winter camp reflects the organisation's mission to instill positive values and behaviours in children, helping them grow into responsible individuals who can face future challenges with confidence.