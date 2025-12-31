42 Horses participate in 14th Trial Race at Jebel Ali Track

DUBAI, 31st December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) announced the participation of 42 horses in the 14th trial race held today at Jebel Ali Track in Dubai. The trials consisted of six races over distances of 800 and 1000 metres.

The Authority explained that 35 Purebred Arabian horses took part in five races, including 16 horses un-raced and 19 raced horses.

It also noted the staging of one race for Thoroughbred horses, contested by seven horses, six unraced, along with one horse that had raced before.

Rashid Al Baloushi, member of the stewards at the ERA, affirmed the continuation of trial races across various racecourses until the end of the current season, in accordance with technical and organisational measures that ensure their success, achieve their objectives, and provide all required support through the Authority’s technical teams.