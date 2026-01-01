UAE President directs launch of ‘Community-Managed Virtual Authority' as Year of Community concludes

ABU DHABI, 1st January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the launch of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority, a new initiative inspired by the vision of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, to enhance the role of skilled individuals in shaping the nation's future. The announcement coincides with the conclusion of the Year of Community.

The Community-Managed Virtual Authority adopts a non-traditional approach to government that places community participation at its core. Under this model, skilled members of the UAE community will, for the first time, assume full responsibility for managing an authority. A Director General and team members will periodically be assigned to lead and run the authority for fixed terms, with a remit to develop meaningful products that deliver lasting benefit to the nation and its people.

The UAE is pioneering this innovative model as part of His Highness the President’s broader vision to empower and invest in people and harness their capabilities for the benefit of society.

The new entity is designed to serve as a global model of participatory governance centred on human development and community empowerment. It has been structured in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision, which seeks to create the optimal environment for individuals to realise their potential, foster a culture of innovation and initiative, and position the UAE as a global reference for future government models and a testbed for new approaches that strengthen community engagement.

The Community-Managed Virtual Authority adopts a flexible appointment process based on clear criteria of competence, expertise, and the ability to contribute effectively to the authority’s objectives.

Appointing a new Director General and team members from across the community on a rotating basis aims to ensure a continual flow of ideas and the regular exchange of expertise across teams.

This approach strengthens the principles of role rotation and shared responsibility, and embeds a culture of community leadership founded on initiative and service, in line with the goals of the Year of Community.

The authority aims to attract diverse groups of skilled Emiratis to participate on a rotating basis, including experts, specialists, professionals, academics, youth, entrepreneurs, and retirees with significant experience. Each group will be able to contribute in its respective field, fostering generational exchange and transforming community diversity into a driving force for national development.

The core mandate of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority is to design initiatives, programmes, and practical solutions that are both innovative and ready for implementation. Its work will focus on delivering high-impact outputs directly informed by the needs and aspirations of the community, strengthening social cohesion, enhancing quality of life across the UAE, and supporting long-term sustainable development.

The authority ensures continuity through clear frameworks and approved reference models that guide its operations and keep focus on core objectives, even as different taskforces assume leadership each cycle. Its operating model is underpinned by defined policies and procedures, phased action plans, and structured mechanisms for knowledge transfer between teams, ensuring momentum is maintained and initiatives continue without interruption.

By aligning with national directions and endorsed strategies, the work of the authority will remain consistent with the country’s broader priorities while reinforcing trust in the participatory governance model.

This pioneering initiative introduces a first-of-its-kind governance model that entrusts the community with full management of a public authority within a structured institutional framework. By combining administrative flexibility, community empowerment, and direct investment in human capital, it advances participatory governance, reinforces the UAE’s role as a global laboratory for government innovation, and demonstrates the country’s ability to develop and share transformative practices while forging meaningful partnerships between the state and its people.

The launch of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority represents a practical and enduring outcome to the Year of Community, embedding the spirit of its ‘Hand in Hand’ theme in a tangible and enduring way. It establishes a lasting institutional framework that sustains the momentum of the year, transforming time-bound initiatives into a durable, people-led model of shared responsibility and community-driven problem-solving in service of the nation.