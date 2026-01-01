UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

ABU DHABI, 1st January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Diaz-Canel and to the Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, on the occasion.