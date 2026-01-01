Dozens killed, 100 injured in Crans-Montana New Year fire

BERN, 1st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Several dozen people are believed to have been killed and around 100 injured after a fire tore through a crowded venue during New Year celebrations in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, police said.

The fire broke out around 1:30 am on New Year’s Day at Le Constellation, a popular nightspot in the luxury resort. Emergency services rushed to the scene as flames spread rapidly.

A tourist filmed bright orange flames pouring from the building and described people running and screaming in the darkness as the fire spread.

Police commander Frederic Gisler said many of the injured were seriously hurt. Hospitals in the Wallis region declared a state of emergency, with patients transferred to facilities across Switzerland.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is still under investigation and stressed it was not believed to be an attack. Swiss media reported the blaze may have been linked to pyrotechnics used during a concert.

The area was closed to the public and a no-fly zone was imposed. Officials said victims were likely to include multiple nationalities due to the resort’s international popularity.