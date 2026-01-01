Strong competition on opening Day of Car Hill Climb at 'Tal Moreeb' during Liwa International Festival

AL DHAFRA, 1st January, 2026 (WAM) -- The first day of the Car Hill Climb Championship concluded yesterday as part of the Liwa International Festival 2026, witnessing strong competition in the electric vehicle and hybrid categories amid notable public attendance.

Omani competitor Mohsin bin Hani bin Abdulaziz topped the overall standings in the hybrid category, recording a time of 8.403 seconds, followed by Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansouri in second place with a time of 13.105 seconds.

In the electric vehicle category, competitor Majed Salem Mubarak Salem Al Mansouri secured first place with a time of 7.343 seconds.

The organising committee confirmed that the opening day competitions were marked by a special atmosphere, coinciding with New Year celebrations, as the hill climb challenges transformed into a festive sporting spectacle.