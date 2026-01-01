Egypt speeds up tie-in of two new wells after promising discoveries

CAIRO, 1st January, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced promising production results following the completion of drilling two new wells in the Western Desert, with initial tests showing a combined natural flow of about 1,650 barrels of crude oil and 19 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The ministry said the two wells — 'Dorra-36' and 'West Yasmine-3' — targeted the 'Khatatba' and 'Masajid' geological formations, using the latest drilling technologies.

It added that technical teams are currently working to accelerate the tie-in of the two wells to existing production facilities, to ensure they enter service as soon as possible and support higher production rates.