Al Wathba Date Festival to begin 9th January

ABU DHABI, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the third edition of the Al Wathba Date Festival will launch from 9th to 18th January, organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority as part of the Sheikh Zayed Festival events in the Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi.

The festival aims to support palm farmers, encourage local date production, and promote innovation in palm cultivation and related industries, in addition to preserving the UAE’s agricultural heritage and passing it on to future generations.

The Al Wathba Dates Festival includes 14 competitions, with 116 prizes valued at more than AED2 million.