Over 300,000 workers take part in New Year festivities

DUBAI, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 300,000 workers participated in celebratory events dedicated to workers on the occasion of the 2026 New Year, held in more than 30 locations across the country. The celebrations were held under the slogan “With You and Through You, We Step into the New Year”.

The events included competitive and engaging activities, draws for valuable prizes including a car, travel tickets, entertainment shows, folk dances, and distribution of gifts to workers across different venues.

The events were organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and its partners from federal and local government entities, including the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICA), the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah Police, various municipalities across the country, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai).

Additional partners involved in organising the events included the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Event Security Committee (ESC), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai, the Labour Standards Development Authority - Sharjah, National Ambulance, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), and Al Ihsan Charity Association.

Several companies also organised their own dedicated events on the sidelines of the Ministry's programme, reflecting a strong sense of social responsibility and a culture of care for workers and their social engagement. Notable participants included Sobha Constructions, Granada Europe Construction LLC, Millionaire Building Contracting, Advanced Metal Works, Luxury Homes Real Estate, Al Mehwar Engineering Consultancy, DULSCO Group, and Innovo Build LLC.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation adopts a sustainable approach to celebrating workers and honouring them on occasions and public holidays, in collaboration with its public and private sector partners. Such initiatives help foster happiness and enhance overall well-being including quality of life, psychological and social stability, and community belonging. They also motivate the workforce by highlighting their role in the nation’s development.

The New Year events were sponsored by 10 major companies, including DAMAC and Aldar Properties in the Diamond Sponsorship category; The Insurance Pool and Sobha Realty in the Platinum Sponsorship category; du (Integrated Telecommunications Company), Emarat (Emirates General Petroleum Corporation), Electronic Document Centre, National Marine Dredging Company, and Al Ansari Exchange in the Gold Sponsorship category; and AW Rostamani Group in the Silver Sponsorship category.