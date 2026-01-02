Ministry of Education updates Friday school hours effective January 9

ABU DHABI, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced a revised schedule for Friday school hours across public schools, effective from Friday, January 9, 2026.

The update follows the national decision to adjust Friday prayer and sermon timings to 12:45 PM nationwide, ensuring students and faculty can perform their religious duties while maintaining educational continuity.

Approved Timings for Public Schools

Under the new directives, the Ministry has categorised the dismissal times based on educational cycles:

-Kindergarten: Classes will run from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

-Cycle 1 (Primary Level) : Schools will adopt one of two tracks, either 7:10 AM to 10:30 AM or 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

-Cycles 2 & 3 ( Intermediate & Secondary Levels): Timings are bifurcated by gender; boys will attend from 7:10 AM to 10:30 AM, while girls will attend from 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

In the meantime, the Ministry has called upon private educational institutions to align their schedules accordingly, stipulating that Friday school hours must not extend beyond 11:30 AM. This measure is intended to provide ample time for students to prepare for the Friday Prayer and to support family cohesion.

The MOE affirmed that the decision reflects its commitment to a flexible learning environment that respects the unique nature of Fridays in the UAE. By aligning school hours with religious obligations, the Ministry seeks to strengthen the role of religious and national values as a cornerstone of the student’s character.

The Ministry further clarified that Friday remains a standard instructional day. All existing attendance and dismissal policies will be strictly applied to ensure that the quality of the educational process remains uncompromised despite the shortened duration.