Abu Dhabi Police warn against motorist distraction at intersections; highlight AED50,000 impoundment release fee

ABU DHABI, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police have issued a fresh call to motorists to maintain total concentration while navigating intersections and traffic signals, cautioning that momentary distractions are a leading cause of severe road accidents.

The alert specifically highlights the dangers of driver inattention when passing through traffic lights and executing left turns.

In a move to raise public awareness, the police, in coordination with the Monitoring and Control Centre, have released video footage documenting real-life accidents caused by a lack of focus and sudden vehicle deviations.

The capital police stressed that performing multiple tasks behind the wheel—such as using mobile phones or engaging in other distracting activities—poses a significant risk to public safety. Drivers are urged to remain vigilant of their surroundings, including pedestrian movements and road signage, and to strictly follow the directions of traffic patrol officers.

Abu Dhabi Police reminded the public of the stringent legal consequences under Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding vehicle impoundment. The penalties for crossing a red light in the Emirate include:

-A fine of AED1,000 and 12 black points added to the driver’s file.

-30-day vehicle impoundment.

-A release fee of AED50,000 to reclaim the impounded vehicle.

-A six-month license suspension starting from the date of withdrawal.

The police further clarified that if the AED50,000 release fee is not settled within three months, the vehicle will be referred for sale at a public auction.

The campaign serves as a critical reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility, and compliance with traffic laws is essential to protecting lives and property across the capital’s road network.