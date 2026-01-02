Emirates Drift Championship returns to Yas Marina Circuit for new season

ABU DHABI, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The region's top drifters will descend on Yas Marina Circuit this weekend as the Emirates Drift Championship returns to the iconic venue, bringing closer door-to-door battles on the track.

Taking place on Saturday 3rd January, the second round of the four-round competition has attracted a competitive line-up of more than 25 top drifters as they showcase their drifting skills and talent on the VDA track.

Away from the track, fans can look forward to intense battles, a driver parade, and a vibrant event village offering food trucks, a live DJ, and interactive attractions including simulators, the Pit Stop Challenge, the Otaku M.E. Experience, and much more.

Tickets start from only AED40 for general admission while it's AED 170 for VIP category. VIPs will also have access to prime viewing areas, paddock access (individuals aged 14 and above) to see the cars and teams up close, complimentary light refreshments and meet the drivers.

The Emirates Drift Championship is part of Yas Marina Circuit's on-going efforts to promote the growth of motorsport in the UAE and region. Following Saturday's round, the event will resume with Round 2 on 14th February before concluding with the season-finale on 21st February where the competitors will take on the North Handling Configuration of the famous Grand Prix Track, which has a rich history of staging title-deciding finales.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said: 'We are delighted to open 2026 with the second round of the Emirates Drift Championship. This is a competition that has gone from strength to strength, attracting some of the best drifters from across the region and this year's is no different.

'Hosting the event at our VDA Track before moving to our Grand Prix track, reflects the versatility of our venue by staging different motorsport disciplines that people can enjoy. It also aligns with our on-going mission of providing opportunities for people to test themselves in the motorsport circuit and help grow the sport in the UAE and beyond.

'We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible in what will be a great day out, watching high-octane motorsport action along with fantastic off-track family-fun entertainment for all.'