Ajman Private Schools to resume classes on Monday following winter break

AJMAN, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Private schools in the Emirate of Ajman will resume classes on Monday following the end of the winter break, with nearly 95,000 male and female students returning to school.

Aisha Sultan Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Ajman Private Education Affairs Office, affirmed that the winter break provided students and their families with additional time to rest and recharge, as well as opportunities for travel and participation in community and national events that help strengthen a sense of belonging and national identity.

She noted that private schools have completed all preparations to welcome students back, through educational and organisational plans designed to strike a balance between academic achievement and students’ mental well-being.