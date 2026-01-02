Record heat, sunshine make 2025 UK’s warmest year on record

LONDON, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Met Office has confirmed 2025 as the warmest and sunniest year on record in the United Kingdom.

According to provisional data, the annual average temperature reached 10.09°C, surpassing the previous record of 10.03°C set in 2022.

With this, 2025 joins 2022 and 2023 as the three warmest years on record, and marks only the second year in which the UK’s mean annual temperature has exceeded 10°C.

The past twelve months were also the sunniest on record, with 1,648.5 hours of sunshine logged nationwide—61.4 hours more than the previous record set in 2003.

In addition, 2025 is set to be remembered for one of the most significant windstorms of the century, Storm Éowyn.