NCM issues fog advisory for internal, coastal areas

ABU DHABI, 2nd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory warning of potential fog formation across various internal and coastal regions of the country starting tonight.

According to the NCM, horizontal visibility is expected to deteriorate significantly, with levels potentially dropping further at certain intervals. The alert is effective from 00:00 until 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 3.

The Centre has urged motorists and commuters to exercise maximum caution on the roads, maintain safe following distances, and adhere to traffic instructions to ensure public safety during the period of reduced visibility.