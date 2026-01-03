Fire disrupts power to 50,000 Berlin homes

BERLIN, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- Power was cut off to 50,000 homes and 2,000 commercial establishments in the southwest of the German capital, Berlin, after a fire broke out on a cable bridge, according to the network operator.

The network operator, Stromnetz Berlin, stated that the fire broke out on a cable bridge over the Teltow Canal, causing damage to several cables connected to the nearby Lichterfelde power station. The fire has been brought under control, and power will be restored gradually.

Meanwhile, the German police announced via the "X" platform that they are investigating suspected arson.