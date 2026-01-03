EU High Representative urges restraint in Venezuela, reaffirms support for peaceful transition

BRUSSELS, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation in Venezuela.

Kaja Kallas stated that she held discussions with the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and with the European Union Ambassador in Caracas to follow up on the ongoing developments in Venezuela.

Kallas affirmed on the "X" platform that the European Union is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, reiterating the Union’s position that Nicolás Maduro lacks legitimacy and supports a peaceful transition of power.

She stressed that the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter must be respected under all circumstances, urging all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation.

She added that the safety of European Union citizens present in Venezuela represents a top priority for the Union at this stage.