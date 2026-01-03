NCM forecasts fair to cloudy weather tomorrow, with strong winds, rough seas

ABU DHABI, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds expected to appear over the islands and some coastal and eastern regions.

In a statement today, NCM indicated that conditions will be humid at night and on Monday morning over some inland areas, with a chance of light fog formation.

Winds are expected to be moderate to fresh, becoming strong at times and stirring up dust and sand, which may lead to reduced horizontal visibility. Winds will be northwesterly, with speeds ranging from 15 to 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough at times. The first high tide will occur at 12:53 PM and the second at 3:36 AM, while the first low tide is expected at 8:28 PM and the second at 7:34 AM.

In the Sea of Oman, waves will be slight to moderate. The first high tide will be at 9:25 am and the second at 11:13 pm, while the first low tide will occur at 4:19 pm and the second at 5:08 am.