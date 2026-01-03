UAE President visits Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed

ABU DHABI, 3rd January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed today at his home in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness engaged in cordial conversations with Sheikh Al Hamed and other attendees, reflecting the deep-rooted values of connection and solidarity that define Emirati society.

They spoke about the pivotal role played by the founding generation in shaping the nation, and their lasting contributions in service of its people. They also prayed for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

Accompanying His Highness the President were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of senior officials.